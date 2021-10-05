Left Menu

Counting of votes for Gandhinagar civic polls underway

The counting of votes for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections is underway at a centre in the city on Tuesday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 05-10-2021 10:36 IST
Counting of votes for Gandhinagar civic polls underway
Counting of votes for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections underway at a centre in the city (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The counting of votes for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections is underway at a centre in the city on Tuesday. People on Sunday used their franchise to elect 44 councillors across 11 wards of the GMC.

This was the first major election after Bhupendra Patel took charge as the chief minister of Gujarat. The BJP has been in power in the civic body, while Aam Aadmi Party is also contesting in the elections.

The poll body had earlier postponed the election, originally scheduled in April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

