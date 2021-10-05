Channi meets Shah, seeks scrapping of farm laws, takes up issue of Lakhimpur violence

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, seeking the scrapping of the Centre’s contentious farm laws and expressed concern over the Lakhimpur violence, saying such incidents can't be tolerated.

According to a statement, it was Channi’s first meeting with Shah after taking over as the chief minister of Punjab.

After the meeting, Channi said he took up the issue of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident with the Union minister. He said such barbaric acts cannot be tolerated.

He also demanded that the farm laws be repealed at the earliest.

Channi condemned the manner in which their leaders who were on their way to meet the victim families were arrested and said this must be stopped.

To prevent illegal trafficking of drugs and weapons from across the border into the state, Channi sought personal intervention of Shah to seal the border, adding this initiative would help the state in breaking the supply chain.

Raising the demand for the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, Channi impressed upon Shah to take an early decision in this regard so as to enable devotees to pay their obeisance at the historic place. To this issue, Shah assured that they would soon take a decision to open the corridor after detailed deliberations, said Channi. The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Earlier in the day, Channi, who along with some ministers and Congress legislators held a silent protest at Gandhi Smarak Bhawan in Chandigarh, said the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri reminds him of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.

However, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was not present at Gandhi Smarak Bhawan.

Eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, died in violence during a protest over UT Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Four of the dead were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

Channi alleged that the ''killing'' of the farmers was ''intentional''.

Slamming the BJP government at the Centre, he said it should not force the country's youth to look at martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and Shahid Udham Singh for again ''restoring'' democracy in the country.

Channi said the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was “painful” and demanded that the three controversial farm laws should be repealed immediately.

''The way an SUV mows down peaceful farmers from behind and kills them and all this which happened was intentional,'' Channi alleged, apparently referring to a video clip purportedly showing an SUV mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

He alleged that a BJP leader had earlier told farmers that they would not be spared. ''And then they (farmers) were killed intentionally. It was brutal,'' he said.

He said the incident reminded of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy wherein General Dyer had ordered his troops to fire at peaceful civilians.

''Today, the same has been done with the farmers,'' he added.

''It is necessary to recognise the voice of people. The governments in democracy should work according to the will of the people,'' Channi said.

''Today, farmers are upset and they are dying. Considering this, these (farm) laws should be repealed immediately,'' he said.

He said incidents like in Lakhimpur Kheri should be stopped.

''(Narendra) Modi ji should stop his BJP people and the RSS. It will not work in the country,'' he said.

On the issue of detention of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh, Channi said, ''This is too much. It is unacceptable.'' Prominent amongst others who joined the protest included ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Rana Gurjit Singh, Pargat Singh, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, besides several MLAs and party leaders and workers.

