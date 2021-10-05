Left Menu

Get Lakhimpur Kheri violence probed by serving SC judge: Pilot

He said what happened in Lakhimpur Kheri in the broad daylight was heart-wrenching.Pilot also condemned the detention of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.This is not about the Congress but this is about the democracy and farmers, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-10-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 22:17 IST
Get Lakhimpur Kheri violence probed by serving SC judge: Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday demanded a probe into violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri by a sitting judge of the Supreme court.

“The inquiry should be conducted by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court because people have no trust that the state agencies will get them justice in the matter,” Pilot told reporters during his Tonk visit. He said what happened in Lakhimpur Kheri in the broad daylight was “heart-wrenching”.

Pilot also condemned the detention of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“This is not about the Congress but this is about the democracy and farmers,” he said. Pilot visited Lambahkala village where he participated in a camp under the 'Prashasan Gaon Ke Sang' campaign and distributed land lease documents to people.

Later, he visited Gendiya village where he talked to farmers and heard their grievances while sitting on a cot in the open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021