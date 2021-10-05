Get Lakhimpur Kheri violence probed by serving SC judge: Pilot

Rajasthan’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday demanded a probe into violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri by a sitting judge of the Supreme court.

“The inquiry should be conducted by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court because people have no trust that the state agencies will get them justice in the matter,” Pilot told reporters during his Tonk visit. He said what happened in Lakhimpur Kheri in the broad daylight was “heart-wrenching”.

Pilot also condemned the detention of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“This is not about the Congress but this is about the democracy and farmers,” he said. Pilot visited Lambahkala village where he participated in a camp under the 'Prashasan Gaon Ke Sang' campaign and distributed land lease documents to people.

Later, he visited Gendiya village where he talked to farmers and heard their grievances while sitting on a cot in the open.

