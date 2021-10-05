Left Menu

UK's Sunak says borrowing for investment sensible under new budget rules

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 05-10-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 22:36 IST
UK's Sunak says borrowing for investment sensible under new budget rules
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that government borrowing to fund investment was a sensible thing to allow under new fiscal rules that he is likely to announce later this month, unlike borrowing for day-to-day spending.

"Borrowing for capital investment that is going to drive up our growth is probably a sensible thing for us to be doing, particularly in an environment of slightly lower interest rates," Sunak said an event on the sidelines of the annual conference of Britain's ruling Conservative Party.

"Borrowing for more day-to-day spending is probably less something that you would want to have as part of your framework," he told the event organised by the Taxpayers' Alliance advocacy group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021