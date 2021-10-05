BJP will win all 4 bypolls in MP: Scindia

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday claimed his party BJP will win all four upcoming bypolls in Madhya Pradesh - for one Lok Sabha seat and three assembly segments - as people have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Bypolls in Madhya Pradesh will be held for three vacant assembly seats (Prithvipur, Raigaon and Jobat) and also for the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency on October 30.

“People have confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Therefore, BJP candidates will emerge victorious on these seats,” Scindia, who arrived here on a brief visit, told reporters.

Referring to the proposed Chambal Expressway, Scindia said the Chouhan government has made a budgetary provision for it and land has also been allotted for the project on which work will start soon.

The Rs 8,250-crore 404-km Chambal Expressway project will connect far-flung regions of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

To be built with an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore, the expressway will not only connect MP with Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, but will also give a new dimension to industrial development in the central state, he said.

Scindia arrived here to pay respect at the Gurdwara Data Bandi Chorh Sahib on the occasion of 400th 'Prakash Utsav'. The gurdwara is located in the historic Gwalior Fort.

About 400 years ago, Sikh Guru Hargobind Singh got 52 Hindu kings released from the captivity of Mughal ruler Jehangir from the fort. To celebrate that occasion, 400th Prakash Utsav is being organised here.

