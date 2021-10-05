Left Menu

Gehlot condemns Yogi govt for detaining Priyanka Gandhi for 36 hrs

Gehlot condemned Gandhis detention, accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of permitting other parties delegations to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.It is a matter of regret that the UP government allowed the delegation of Trinamool Congress TMC and other parties to go to Lakhimpur Kheri but Congress leaders including general secretary in-charge of the UP Congress Smt priyankagandhi and MP DeependerSHooda have been kept in illegal custody for more than 36 hours, Gehlot tweeted.This type of behaviour in democracy shows the fascist tendency of the BJP government.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-10-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 23:22 IST
Gehlot condemns Yogi govt for detaining Priyanka Gandhi for 36 hrs
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condemned the Uttar Pradesh government for keeping AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress MP Deepender Hooda under detention for 36 hours. Gehlot condemned Gandhi's detention, accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of permitting other parties' delegations to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

"It is a matter of regret that the UP government allowed the delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other parties to go to Lakhimpur Kheri but Congress leaders including general secretary in-charge of the UP Congress Smt @priyankagandhi and MP @DeependerSHooda have been kept in illegal custody for more than 36 hours," Gehlot tweeted.

"This type of behaviour in democracy shows the fascist tendency of the BJP government. It should be condemned by all parties," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021