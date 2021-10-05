Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal urges Centre to ensure guilty get punished
Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal urged the Centre on Tuesday to ensure guilty get punished following the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal urged the Centre on Tuesday to ensure guilty get punished following the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh. The Principal Advisor to the President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), S Sukhbir Singh Badal conveyed on behalf of Parkash Singh Badal that he felt shocked by the Centre's insensitivity and inaction against those responsible for the brutal murder of innocent farmers at Lakhimpur.
"Shocked by Union government's insensitivity and inaction against those responsible for the brutal murder of innocent farmers at Lakhimpur. I urge PM to intervene immediately and ensure that the guilty, regardless of who they are, get exemplary punishment: Parkash Singh Badal", tweeted Harcharan Bains, the Principal Advisor to SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal. Eight people including four farmers had died in the violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police had said.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha has alleged that son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni was involved in the violence. However, both the Union Minister of State and his son have refuted SKM's allegations. The Uttar Pradesh government had on Monday announced a judicial inquiry under a retired high court judge in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. It also said that an FIR has been registered based on farmers' complaints.
The government also announced that the family of those who died in the violence will be provided Rs 45 lakh and a government job. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakh each. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Man sets self, wife on fire in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri
Punjab CM Channi leaves for Delhi to meet Amit Shah, will discuss Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 'UP govt is afraid of Priyanka Gandhi, didn't allow to sympathise with farmers ,' says Sachin Pilot
RSS leader condemns Lakhimpur Kheri violence, urges people to maintain peace and brotherhood
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre for inaction against accused, asks PM Modi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri