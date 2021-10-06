Left Menu

Biden had 'productive discussion' with House Democrats on spending bills -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2021 01:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 01:14 IST
Biden had 'productive discussion' with House Democrats on spending bills -White House
Representative Image
President Joe Biden had a "productive discussion" with a group of moderate Democratic members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and his larger social spending bill, the White House said. "The group renewed their commitment to getting each bill passed so that we can make investing in families the heart of our economic growth strategy," the White House said in a statement.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

