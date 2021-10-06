Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer

Bayer AG won its first trial over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer after a California jury found that the herbicide was not a substantial cause of a child's rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the company said on Tuesday. Destiny Clark alleged that her son Ezra developed Burkitt's lymphoma after he was exposed to Roundup which she sprayed on weeds at the family residence.

U.S. Senate to vote on debt ceiling, Republicans say they will oppose

President Joe Biden's Democrats planned a Wednesday vote in the Senate to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling, setting up yet another confrontation with Republicans that risks an economically crippling federal credit default. The effort seemed destined to fail as the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, said on Tuesday that members of his party would block the vote as they have already done twice. McConnell has urged Democrats to raise the debt ceiling on their own using a more convoluted approach that Democrats have dismissed as unworkable.

Hollywood producers and union leaders hold talks to stave off strike

Talks resumed on Tuesday between Hollywood producers and behind-the-scenes workers on film and television sets, a day after an overwhelming union vote in favor of authorizing a strike The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE,) which represents some 60,000 off-screen workers, said in a statement that negotiations took place with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for the first time in more than two weeks.

Ex-Giuliani associate Parnas pleads not guilty as trial looms, politics weigh

Lev Parnas, who helped Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani collect damaging information about Joe Biden before the Democrat won the 2020 presidential election, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a narrowed indictment alleging campaign finance and other crimes. A week before his scheduled trial, Parnas entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan, who signaled he will try to keep jurors focused without bias on the evidence, regardless of their views about Giuliani and Trump.

U.S. risks losing its 'edge' without big infrastructure spending, Biden says

President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday that failure to pass his huge social and infrastructure spending package could contribute to America's decline, while lawmakers in his Democratic Party wrangled over its price tag. Squabbling Democratic moderates and progressives dealt Biden a setback last week when they failed to move ahead with his proposed $1 trillion infrastructure bill or a planned $3.5 trillion social spending bill, which is now facing cuts.

U.S., drilling company officials grilled on oil spill response

The U.S. Coast Guard and a pipeline executive were questioned sharply on Tuesday about the response time to a massive oil spill that fouled Southern California beaches and killed wildlife. As miles of beaches remained closed after roughly 3,000 barrels (126,000 gallons) of oil were spilled into the Pacific Ocean, officials defended themselves at a news conference. They said it was Saturday morning before pipeline operator Amplify Energy Corp detected the leak.

Kellogg's U.S. cereal plant workers go on strike

About 1,400 Kellogg Co cereal plant employees went on a strike on Tuesday, hoping to get the packaged foods maker to negotiate what a labor union called a "fair contract" for the workers. The Froot Loops cereal maker has been negotiating the payment and benefits terms of a new contract - the existing one expired at midnight on Monday - with union workers for a while now.

Attorneys file ethics complaint against ex-Justice official over plot to help Trump

A group of prominent attorneys on Tuesday filed an ethics complaint against Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a former top Justice Department official who is under investigation for allegedly plotting to help former President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election. The complaint https://ldad.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/DC-Ethics-Complaint-Against-Jeffrey-Clark.pdf, signed by former Justice Department lawyers and spearheaded by the group Lawyers Defending American Democracy, asks the District of Columbia Bar's disciplinary office to investigate Clark's actions and sanction him.

U.S. Justice Dept defends efforts to step up monitoring threats to school boards

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Tuesday defended a new initiative to combat a rise in threats and harassment targeting public school boards and teachers across the country, after Republican lawmakers accused the Justice Department of trying to stifle parents' free speech. In a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monaco told lawmakers that the Justice Department is not trying to censor speech, but merely coordinate with state and local law enforcement to ensure "there is an awareness of how to report threats that may occur and to ensure that there's an open line of communication to address threats."

Prosecutors defend Jan 6 felony charge filed against former Marine helicopter pilot

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday defended their decision to file a felony "obstruction" charge for actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot against a former U.S. Marine who served in a presidential helicopter squad when George W. Bush and Barack Obama were in the White House. At a hearing before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Kelley said that video found on the cellphone of former Marine John Andries "was central" to a decision by prosecutors to add a felony charge to misdemeanor riot-related charges they had initially filed against him.

