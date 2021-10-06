Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Pilot heads for UP's Sitapur
- Country:
- India
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will reach Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh by road via the Ghazipur border on Wednesday, party sources said here.
He will land at the Delhi airport and head to Sitapur from there, they added.
He also has plans to go to Lakhimpur Kheri, where four farmers were killed in violence that erupted during a protest on Sunday, the sources said.
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been in detention in Sitapur since Monday.
''Pilot is leaving Jaipur shortly,'' the party sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghazipur
- Sitapur
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
- Sachin Pilot
- Lakhimpur Kheri
- Jaipur
- Delhi
- Uttar
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
Want to thank Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah for allotting two international games to Jaipur, says RCA Secretary
42-year-old man shot dead in broad daylight in Jaipur
Youth take out candle march to highlight crimes against women in Jaipur
Jaipur police marks second year of all-women Nirbhaya squad
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi