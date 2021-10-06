Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: MoS Teni clarifies he has not been summoned by BJP high command

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra Teni on Wednesday clarified that he has not been summoned by the BJP high command to the national capital over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Suchitra Mukherjee Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra Teni on Wednesday clarified that he has not been summoned by the BJP high command to the national capital over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Speaking to ANI on phone, the Minister said, "The party high command has not summoned me. I will be reaching New Delhi by tonight or tomorrow as I have work and appointments lined up." Slamming the opposition for demanding his resignation over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the Union Minister said, "Why should I resign on the basis of morality, I have no involvement in the whole incident. I was at the event venue, which was 4 km away from the incident. There is enough evidence that neither I nor my son was at the site of the incident."

The Union Minister further assured that there will be an unbiased probe in the matter. "There will be absolutely unbiased probe in the matter as the BJP government is in power in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre," he said.

"The people who are questioning the probe has nothing to do. We do not interfere in the investigation," he added. As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him. However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

