Andhra: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy slams TDP for linking state govt to seizure of ganja

Lashing out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh government's advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on Tuesday that the Opposition leader is making baseless allegation by linking the state government to the seizure of 2.5 lakh kilogram ganja across the state.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-10-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 10:40 IST
YSRCP general secretary and advisor to Andhra Pradesh government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. [file photo]. Image Credit: ANI
Lashing out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh government's advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on Tuesday that the Opposition leader is making baseless allegation by linking the state government to the seizure of 2.5 lakh kilogram ganja across the state. Speaking to reporters, Reddy, who is the YSRCP General Secretary, said, "There should be a limit to doctoring news. TDP leaders alleged that Andhra Pradesh has become a safe haven for drug suppliers. This is absolutely false news and there is no truth to these allegations. TDP leaders are spreading fake news."

He also said that government wants the probing agency to take the bust of heroin cases to its logical conclusion and punish the perpetrators. Reddy added, "It was the Jagan Mohan Reddy government that formed Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB). The SEB seized 2.5-lakh-kg ganja across the state. The government should be congratulated for doing so." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

