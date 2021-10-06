Karnataka: Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra given charge of Hangal by-poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son and Karnataka BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra the in-charge for the October 30 Hangal by-poll. The by-polls for Sindgi and Hangal assembly will be held on October 30 and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.

Earlier on Monday, Vijayendra had appealed to his followers to refrain from expressing anger against his non-inclusion in the list of in-charges for the by-polls. "Some of our Karyakarthas have expressed their anger and anguish about my non-inclusion in the list of in-charge for Sindhgi & Hanagal by-elections. My appeal to them: please refrain from making comments that embarrass our party, leaders, or me," Vijayendra said in a tweet.

"As the Karnataka BJP Vice President, I will actively campaign for the party candidates in both constituencies. Let us focus all our energies on ensuring victory in both the seats and further strengthen the party," he said. Vijayendra's name was not mentioned in the group of in-charges announced by the party on October 1.

He is in-charge of Hangal in the revised list released announced on Monday. Vijayendra is among the 13 in-charges for the Hangal seat that includes Murugesh Nirani, J C Madhuswamy, BC Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, N Ravi Kumar, Mahesh Tenginkai, Raju Gowda, Neharu Olekar, M Chandrappa, Virupakshappa Bellary, Arun Kumar Guththur and Member of Parliament Shivakumar Udasi.

The in-charges for the Sindgi seat include Govind Karjol, V Somanna, C C Patil, Shashikala Jolle, Siddaraju, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Laxman Savadi, Somanagowda Patil, A S Patil Nadahalli, P Rajeev, Srikanth Kulkarni, Baburao Chinchansur and Member of Parliament Ramesh Jigajinagi. (ANI)

