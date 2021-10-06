Left Menu

Congress workers to march from Rajasthan to Lakhimpur in protest against UP violence

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-10-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 20:24 IST
Congress workers to march from Rajasthan to Lakhimpur in protest against UP violence
  • Country:
  • India

Congress workers led by state president Govind Singh Dotasra will march from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday in protest against the violence that took place in UP on Sunday.

''To express condolences to the families of the victims of the farmer massacre and to demand strict punishment for the killers, thousands of Congress workers under the leadership of Rajasthan Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra will start marching at 11 am tomorrow from Uncha Nangla border of Bharatpur to Lakhimpur Kheri,'' Dotasra tweeted Wednesday.

According to Congress party leaders, state cabinet members will also participate in the march. If the protestors are prevented from going further on the UP border, Congress leaders will be ready for courted arrest, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021