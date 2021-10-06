Congress questions continuous absence of CPI(M) backed MLA from Assembly

The Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan on Wednesday questioned the continuous absence of Nilambur MLA P V Anwar from the state assembly, saying it would be better if the Left legislator quit the post.

Anwar hit back at Satheesan, saying the Congress leader who had a history of ''ditching'' his mentor and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala to get his current post of LoP, has no right to lecture him on morality.

Satheesan, while responding to a query during a press conference held at the Assembly media hall, threatened to move against Anwar as per the Rules of Procedure and on the basis of the Constitution for continuously remaining absent from the house proceedings.

He urged the LDF government and the CPI(M) to make their position clear on the continuous absence of Anwar from the Assembly.

Alleging that Anwar had not attended the proceedings during the last couple sessions of the previous Assembly and the first three sessions of the current one, constituted after the elections in April this year, the LoP said if a representative of the people is going abroad for doing his business, he was not qualified to continue in the post of the MLA.

''It is better if he quits the post'', Satheesan said.

Anwar has been representing Nilambur Assembly seat since 2016. He was re-elected from the seat as CPI(M) Independent in the Assembly polls held three months ago.

The Opposition has alleged that Anwar has not attended the Assembly after taking oath as the legislator in the first session of the current Assembly.

Responding to Satheesan's allegations, Anwar, in a Facebook video said, he does not need Satheesan's advice on how to carry out his responsibility as a legislator. He, however, did not mention about his current location in the video.

Anwar's absence from the Assembly was criticised by the Congress members during the time of Assembly elections and it was a campaign issue in Nilambur.

Then the Nilambur MLA had said he was away in Sierra Leone in West Africa in connection with a Rs 20,000-crore business project.

He had returned to the state after the ruling CPI(M) released its list of candidates for the Assembly polls.

