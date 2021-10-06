Left Menu

NCP demands sacking of Union minister Ajay Mishra, arrest of his son

The Nationalist Congress Party NCP on Wednesday demanded that Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra should be sacked and his son arrested over the death of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 21:14 IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday demanded that Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra should be sacked and his son arrested over the death of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said the way opposition leaders including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, its chief ministers, or leaders of the Samajwadi Party or AAP were being stopped from going to Lakhimpur Kheri, it seemed the ruling BJP was trying to hide something.

“The Union minister's son has been named in murder case, but why there is no arrest? Is there a different law which says a minister's son shall not be arrested? We demand he be immediately arrested and the Union minister sacked,” Malik said. People were being detained without giving any reasons, the NCP leader claimed. “And the prime minister (Narendra Modi) says Yogi-ji (Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh) is doing a good job,'' he said. “Opposition leaders are being falsely implicated, journalists are being put behind bars.... Modi-ji will appreciate those who walk in his footsteps,” Malik added.

Police have registered a murder case against Ashish Mishra, the son of Ajay Kumar Mishra, and several others over the death of four farmers who were mowed down during protests at Lakhimpur Kheri. The minister has denied the allegations by the farmers' unions that his son was in one of the cars.

