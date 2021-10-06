BJP hits back at Kumaraswamy for attacking RSS, Cong says Sangh "infiltrating" all sectors

As the ruling BJP strongly countered JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy for his attack on its ideological parent organisation, the RSS, the Congress too lashed out at the Sangh, accusing it of ''infiltrating'' all sectors, including education.

Defending RSS, Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday invited the former Chief Minister to come to a 'Shakha' and get to learn about the Sangh's activities, as he countered Kumaraswamy's charge against the organization of creating a team of bureaucrats in this country, as part of its 'hidden agenda'.

Kumaraswamy, referring to a book on Tuesday, had alleged that the RSS, as part of its 'hidden agenda', has created a team of bureaucrats in this country, who are now placed at various institutions.

''In that book, it is said that about 4,000 civil servants in this country- IAS, IPS officers- are RSS karyakartas. They are trained to write exams. In one year, in 2016 alone, 676 people trained by them got selected,'' the former CM had claimed.

He had also said the BJP governments at both the Centre and in Karnataka were functioning on the directions of the RSS, and PM Narendra Modi was its ''puppet''.

Reacting to this Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday invited Kumaraswamy to come to a 'Shakha' and get to learn about the Sangh's activities.

''Kumaraswamy has levelled certain allegations because he does not know the Sangh's ideology. Sangh stimulates patriotism in the country and imparts education with an intention to make every one contribute for the sake of the nation. Like all looks yellow to the jaundiced eye, Kumaraswamy has levelled allegations against the Sangh,'' he said.

Alleging that when Kumaraswamy was in power, all appointments were on caste basis and that he followed family politics, Kateel asked how one can expect those with Sangh education should not hold any government post ''The President and the Prime Minister are the Sangh's 'swayam sevaks...Culture is instilled at the Sangh's Shakhas. I invite Kumaraswamy.. come to a Shakha and get Sangh's education, it will do good for you,'' he added.

Meanwhile, not wanting to directly comment on Kumaraswamy's statements, Congress veteran and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the RSS was ''infiltrating'' all sectors, including education and his long fight against the organisation cost him his Lok Sabha seat during the 2019 parliamentary polls.

''They (RSS) are infiltrating everywhere, even in education they are coming. Many officers are directly recruited, amending the rule and that much (people) are deprived of reservation....'' Kharge said.

''We are fighting against RSS, we don't want to hide it. We will fight and that's why I lost my election also. RSS is not pro-poor, it is not for social justice. They believe in 'Manusmṛiti', read Golwalkar Guruji the second Sarsanghchalak of RSS,'' he said.

State Congress Chief D K Shivakumar too alleged that RSS was trying to saffronise the system by having their cadres wherever they can, including government offices and the education sector.

Earlier on September 26, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah had alleged that ''BJP are Talibanis'' and also claimed that it's actually the RSS that is running the administration.

Like Kumaraswamy's remarks, Siddaramaiah's statements too had elicited sharp reactions from the BJP.

Several state BJP leaders and Ministers have hit out at Kumaraswamy for his attack on the RSS.

Minister for Energy and Kannada & Culture V Sunil Kumar said ''RSS aim is to build a person and through that, to build a nation. For decades many, including officers, are working towards building a nation. People who are not in favor of the nation's interest are questioning RSS.'' BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi said, ''Part time politicians who have been rejected by the people are commenting about Nationalist RSS just to stay relevant in politics.'' ''Instead of making silly allegations, these Dynasts should come to a Shakha and witness the Nation building activities carried out by the RSS,'' he tweeted.

