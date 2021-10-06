OECD chief optimistic global tax deal will be ready by G20 summit

OECD chief Mathias Cormann said on Wednesday that he was optimistic that a global corporate tax overhaul could be finalised in time for a G20 summit at the end of this month.

"Today I am quietly optimistic that in time for the G20 leaders summit that we will be able to finalise an agreement," Cormann told a news conference at the Paris-based organisation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken said that he shared the optimism and that good progress had been made in the last couple of days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)