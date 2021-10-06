Left Menu

Rahul, Priyanka, other Cong leaders meet kin of farmer killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:27 IST
A Congress delegation of senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived in Palia tehsil of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and met the family members of one of the four farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Congress leaders drove to the Chaukhada farm residence of deceased Lovepreet Singh, spoke to the bereaved family members and conveyed their deepest condolences to them, party sources said.

Besides Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi and Deepender Singh Hooda were part of the delegation that met the bereaved family.

Priyanka Gandhi, who was detained at the PAC guest house in Sitapur since Monday morning, was adamant on meeting the families of the farmers killed in Sunday's violence and had asserted that she would proceed to Lakhimpur as soon as she was released.

She was released from detention in the afternoon.

The Congress delegation is scheduled to visit the house of local journalist Raman Kashyap in Nighasan and the kin of farmer Nakshatra Singh at Dhaurhara in Lakhimpur, who were also killed in the violence, the sources added.

