Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Everyone should be allowed to meet victims' families, says Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said everyone should be allowed to meet the families of victims killed in the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

ANI | Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:47 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Everyone should be allowed to meet victims' families, says Rakesh Tikait
Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said everyone should be allowed to meet the families of victims killed in the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Speaking to ANI, Tikait said, also asked the government to arrest all the accused of killing the farmers within a week.

"Those who crushed people to death cannot be men nor can they be leaders. They were 'cold-hearted' people. The government has a week's time to arrest the culprits. If they fail to serve justice, then we will announce our next strategy after that," he said. The farmers' leader alleged that several ministers are giving statements on the matter by simply sitting in Delhi.

"They should avoid propagating false narratives. Also, everyone should be allowed to meet the victims' families," said Tikait, who visited Lakhimpur Kheri today. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday took a suo motu cognisance of the violence that took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

A Bench of Chief Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the matter on October 7. A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021