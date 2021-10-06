Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Everyone should be allowed to meet victims' families, says Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said everyone should be allowed to meet the families of victims killed in the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Speaking to ANI, Tikait said, also asked the government to arrest all the accused of killing the farmers within a week.

"Those who crushed people to death cannot be men nor can they be leaders. They were 'cold-hearted' people. The government has a week's time to arrest the culprits. If they fail to serve justice, then we will announce our next strategy after that," he said. The farmers' leader alleged that several ministers are giving statements on the matter by simply sitting in Delhi.

"They should avoid propagating false narratives. Also, everyone should be allowed to meet the victims' families," said Tikait, who visited Lakhimpur Kheri today. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday took a suo motu cognisance of the violence that took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

A Bench of Chief Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the matter on October 7. A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)