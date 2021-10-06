Puducherry Cong MP tests positive for Covid-19
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:58 IST
Puducherry, Oct 6 ( PTI) Congress Lok Sabha MP from Puducherry, V Vaithilingam was admitted to the state-run JIPMER on Wednesday after he tested positive for Covid-19, a senior official said.
Director of Health G Sriramulu told PTI that Vaithilingam, also a former Chief Minister of the Union Territory, had mild symptoms and there was nothing to worry.
