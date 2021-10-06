Nasdaq: Debt limit breach could yield 'very' negative market response
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 23:28 IST
Nasdaq Inc Chief Executive Adena Friedman said on Wednesday that an extended delay in raising the U.S. debt limit would cause markets to react "very, very negatively."
During a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and business officials at the White House on Wednesday, she said, "We urge action as quickly as possible."
