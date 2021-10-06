Left Menu

McConnell offers extension on U.S. debt ceiling into December

The Wednesday afternoon procedural vote is intended to allow the Senate to begin debating a bill that would suspend the debt limit until December 2022, after elections that will determine control of Congress for the next two years. That passed the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives last week but Republicans have stalled it in the Senate with the filibuster.

06-10-2021
Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said his party would support an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December, a move that would head off a historic default with a heavy economic toll. That could provide an off-ramp to a months-long standoff between President Joe Biden's Democrats and McConnell's Republicans, who were expected to block on Wednesday a third attempt by Senate Democrats to raise the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling.

"To protect the American people from a near-term Democrat-created crisis, we will also allow Democrats to use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels into December," McConnell said in a statement on Wednesday. The Wednesday afternoon procedural vote is intended to allow the Senate to begin debating a bill that would suspend the debt limit until December 2022, after elections that will determine control of Congress for the next two years.

That passed the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives last week but Republicans have stalled it in the Senate with the filibuster. Without a quick resolution, some government services might be suspended, such as delivering Social Security benefit checks.

