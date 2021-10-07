Left Menu

Mevani says Congress will defeat BJP in 2022 Gujarat polls

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-10-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 00:08 IST
Mevani says Congress will defeat BJP in 2022 Gujarat polls
File Photo
  • Country:
  • India

Independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, who has extended his support to the Congress, on Wednesday expressed confidence that the opposition party will defeat the ruling BJP in the 2022 assembly elections.

Mevani said the Congress played a key role in Indian independence movement and he has decided to join the Sonia Gandhi-led party as he thinks it can end the ''misrule'' of the BJP.

"I would like to thank Congress workers and leaders for welcoming me to the party headquarters here in Ahmedabad," Mevani told reporters.

The legislator from the Vadgam assembly constituency has extended his support to the Congress, but has not taken formal membership of the party so far due to technical reasons (he will lose his MLA status).

He came to the Congress headquarters here on Wednesday for the first time after deciding to join the party. "I have decided to join the Congress as I believe it is the only party that will be able to end the misrule of BJP in the state and the country. The Congress ended the British Rule and in the same way it will end the BJP dominance," Mevani said. "The BJP has been ruling Gujarat for the last 25-27 years. In the last elections (in 2017), the Congress fell short by 10 to 12 seats from gaining a majority. However, I am convinced that this time (in 2022 elections), the party will win in Gujarat," he said. The BJP has ''failed'' on every front in the state, the MLA said.

"I am not able to join the Congress party for technical reasons as I am an independent MLA. But I will soon join the party. I had discussion on this issue with state Congress president Amit Chavda and also Congress leader Rahul Gandhi," Mevani said.

As per sources close to the MLA, he will fight the next assembly elections under the banner of the Congress and join the party just before the polls.

Mevani had last month attended a function in Delhi where former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar was inducted into the Congress.

In 2017, Mevani was elected from Vadgam, where the Congress did not put up any candidate against him. PTI PD RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021