Peru's Castillo says PM has resigned two months into his administration

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Wednesday said he had accepted the resignation of his prime minister, without giving a reason, two months since the beginning of his leftist administration. Prime Minister Guido Bellido was little-known before taking the role and had taken a tough stance with the opposition-led Congress.

Castillo said a new cabinet will be sworn in at 20:00 local time.

