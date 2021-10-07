Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Supreme Court justices ask why a Guantanamo detainee cannot testify

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday questioned why the U.S. government will not let a suspected high-ranking al Qaeda figure held at the American naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba testify about his torture at the hands of the CIA. Three of the nine justices pressed U.S. Acting Solicitor General Brian Fletcher on the subject as the court heard oral arguments in the government's bid to prevent two former CIA contractors from being questioned in a criminal investigation in Poland examining the treatment of detainee Abu Zubaydah.

U.S. Senate appears near temporary truce in debt-ceiling standoff

The U.S. Senate appeared near to a temporary deal to avert a federal debt default in the next two weeks, after Democrats said on Wednesday they might accept a Republican proposal to defuse the partisan standoff that threatens the broader economy. Democrats called off an early afternoon vote after the Senate's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, floated a plan that would buy more time to resolve the issue. McConnell proposed that his party would allow an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December.

U.S. Senate filibuster looms large as leaders seek debt ceiling deal

A threat by Democrats to do away with the U.S. Senate's filibuster rule colored Wednesday's behind-the-scene efforts to avert a looming federal debt default, which economic analysts say could upend the global financial system. President Joe Biden, a former senator who has long defended the filibuster rule that requires 60 of the chamber's 100 members to agree on most legislation, said late on Tuesday that Democrats would consider making an exception to the filibuster https://www.reuters.com/world/us/what-is-us-senate-filibuster-why-is-everyone-talking-about-it-2021-10-06 to hike the government's $28.4 trillion debt ceiling and defend the economy.

U.S. to fine for-profit colleges for false promises about graduates' prospects

Some 70 U.S. for-profit colleges, including some of the largest, were sent notices that the Federal Trade Commission could impose "significant financial penalties" if the schools deceive students about how successful their graduates were, the agency said on Wednesday. The FTC commissioners, who often split along party lines, voted 5-0 to use a dormant penalty authority against any school that, for example, overstated how likely it was that graduates would get jobs and how much they could hope to earn.

Shooting suspect in custody after fight at Texas school injures four

Authorities arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with a Texas high school shooting that left four people injured after a fight broke out in a classroom on Wednesday morning, police said. The suspect, who fled the Timberview High School in Arlington, after the shooting, was taken into custody after a brief manhunt and will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Parents 'crossed a line' in U.S. college scandal, prosecutor tells jury

A federal prosecutor at the end of the first trial in the U.S. college admissions scandal on Wednesday argued that two fathers made "dirty" deals to buy their kids' way into universities, as defense lawyers countered that they never meant to bribe anyone. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Frank told the Boston jury that former casino executive Gamal Aziz and private equity firm founder John Wilson were caught on tape discussing how to get their children into universities through fraud and bribery.

Biden administration expands student loan forgiveness eligibility

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced changes to the federal student loan forgiveness program that would allow thousands more public sector workers, including members of the military, to seek a reprieve on their educational debts. The new policies outlined by the U.S. Department of Education would affect an estimated 550,000 borrowers and give them an extra two years of progress toward forgiveness, officials said in a statement, outlining changes that run through Oct. 31, 2022.

Otis the bear crowned chunk champion in Alaska's Fat Bear Week

One of the ursine elders of Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska is now a four-time champion of chunk. Otis, a brown bear estimated to be 24 to 26 years old, was crowned on Tuesday as the winner of Katmai’s annual Fat Bear Week https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/ahead-winter-hibernation-alaska-celebrates-fat-bear-week-2021-09-28. He came out on top in an online competition pitting 12 large, salmon-chomping bears against one another.

Toddler on ventilator fights for his life as COVID takes toll on U.S. children

When her 2-year-old started feeling sick early last week, Tiffany Jackson didn't think it might be COVID-19. No one else in the family was sick. Adrian James just had a bit of a cough. She gave him cough syrup and put a humidifier in his room.

Biden chides 'dangerous' Republicans in CEO meeting as debt limit chaos looms

U.S. President Joe Biden piled the pressure on congressional Republicans to vote for a debt ceiling increase in a meeting with bank and business leaders at the White House on Wednesday, saying their opposition would take America "right to the brink." During the meeting with leaders of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Intel Corp, Citigroup, Bank of America, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Nasdaq Inc and Deloitte, Biden said raising the debt ceiling is about "paying for what we owe."

