BJP stages protests in TN demanding removal of curbs on weekend worship at Temples

Tamil Nadu BJP unit staged statewide protests on Thursday demanding that the state government remove curbs on weekend worship at temples, even as the ruling DMK assured that Chief Minister M K Stalin will take steps to ensure that they are open all through the week once the threat of the pandemic recedes.

At present, temples are open for darshan 4 days a week but closed for 3 days to prevent the spread of Coronavirus during the festival season. ''The decision has been taken as per the Centre's advisory. Devotees are not allowed to enter temples on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. However, regular pujas are performed by the priests during those days,'' State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu told reporters here in response to a question on the BJP's demand to re-open the temples during the weekend.

Taking potshots at the BJP's agitation, the Minister said that the party's decision to agitate on a Thursday had curtailed the darshan days to three. ''Hundreds of devotees visit the Kalikambal temple on Thursday. But they could not visit the temple due to the agitation in front of the shrine,'' he said and accused the BJP of ''blindly opposing'' the government on the issue.

''They should understand that restrictions were enforced to prevent the loss of human lives. They should be aware of the seriousness of the issue,'' Babu further said.

Chief Minister Stalin will take steps to ensure that the temples are open all through the week once the threat of the pandemic recedes, the minister added.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai demanded that the state government lift restrictions on weekend worship at the temples, within 10 days and warned that the DMK dispensation's attempt to ''impose its ideology'' will result in a backlash from the people.

Accusing the state government of attempting to ''impose its ideology'' on theists by restricting darshan during weekends, Annamalai insisted that there was ''no logic'' in keeping temples closed from Friday to Sunday citing coronavirus when it had permitted cinema halls to re-open and is getting ready to restart schools for all classes for children for whom COVID-19 vaccine is yet to be rolled out.

He also charged the state government with using the Centre's advisory on COVID-19 to its advantage.

''Navarathri celebrations have begun today but the State government has decided to keep the temples closed from Friday to Sunday claiming festivals could become a super spreader of the virus. There is no logic in this argument as the Central government's circular on restrictions is purely advisory,'' Annamalai said.

The BJP president, who led a protest here to force the DMK-led government to permit darshan at temples, told reporters that his party has been constrained to organize the protest in front of 12 ancient temples today.

''The DMK government said it would not rigidly follow the Centre's advisory and would take independent decisions. But this decision to keep the temples closed citing Coronavirus has denied the rights of the people to visit temples to worship the gods,'' he said. Hence, the protest today.

He expressed hope that the government would concede the demand within 10 days. ''Don't test people's patience, their faith in god. If the demand is not met, then there will be massive protests by the people,'' the BJP senior warned.

''We are giving 10 days for the government to change its mind, or else we don't have an option other than to hit the streets massively. Using the bogey of Coronavirus to push their false ideology will be opposed by the BJP tooth and nail,'' he said.

''When TASMAC outlets, theatres, and other commercial centers are open, why this approach to temples? is this their way of bringing their 'no god ideology' into our personal space?'' Annamalai asked.

Despite an element of risk involved in it, his party had supported the government in its decision to re-open the schools, as the children have been confined to their homes for nearly one-and-a-half years and that they need to go back to the school for their education.

''The DMK government's attempt to impose its ideology on the people was evident when it banned the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. Not only Hindus, but even the Muslims and Christians who have participated in this protest also want all the religious places of worship to be re-opened,'' he said.

A large number of women members of the BJP held 'thee chetti' (fire pots) with neem leaves strung around them, asking the government to allow darshan in temples this Navarathri.

In Coimbatore, about 200 BJP workers led by All India Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan staged a protest near the Dandu Mariamman temple. BJP workers also held protests in other parts of the state.

