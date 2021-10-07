US Domestic News Roundup: Biden's CIA director creates high-level unit focusing on China; Pfizer, BioNTech ask U.S. regulators to OK COVID-19 vaccine for kids and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden's CIA director creates high-level unit focusing on China

The career diplomat U.S. President Joe Biden named to lead the Central Intelligence Agency is creating a high-level unit aimed at sharpening the agency's focus on China, at a time of tense relations between the world's two largest economies.

CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday that the China Mission Center he was setting up "cuts across all of the agency's mission areas," while noting that the CIA's concern is that "the threat is from the Chinese government, not its people."

Pfizer, BioNTech ask U.S. regulators to OK COVID-19 vaccine for kids

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have asked U.S. regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, Pfizer said in a tweet on Thursday. The application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration comes as COVID-19 infections have soared in children, hitting their highest point in the pandemic in early September, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

U.S. Senate filibuster looms large as leaders seek debt ceiling deal

A threat by Democrats to do away with the U.S. Senate's filibuster rule colored Wednesday's behind-the-scene efforts to avert a looming federal debt default, which economic analysts say could upend the global financial system. President Joe Biden, a former senator who has long defended the filibuster rule that requires 60 of the chamber's 100 members to agree on most legislation, said late on Tuesday that Democrats would consider making an exception to the filibuster to hike the government's $28.4 trillion debt ceiling and defend the economy.

U.S. to fine for-profit colleges for false promises about graduates' prospects

Some 70 U.S. for-profit colleges, including some of the largest, were sent notices that the Federal Trade Commission could impose "significant financial penalties" if the schools deceive students about how successful their graduates were, the agency said on Wednesday. The FTC commissioners, who often split along party lines, voted 5-0 to use a dormant penalty authority against any school that, for example, overstated how likely it was that graduates would get jobs and how much they could hope to earn.

U.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans haggle over short-term debt fix

U.S. Senate Democrats and Republicans sought to reach an agreement on Thursday to avert a debt crisis, after Democrats showed openness to a Republican offer to allow an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December. Democrats called off a Wednesday afternoon vote after the Senate's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, floated the plan that would buy a couple of months to resolve the issue.

Shooting suspect in custody after fight at Texas school injures four

Authorities arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with a Texas high school shooting that left four people injured after a fight broke out in a classroom on Wednesday morning, police said. The suspect, who fled the Timberview High School in Arlington, after the shooting, was taken into custody after a brief manhunt and will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Analysis-Will Washington truce stick? Wall St assesses U.S. debt ceiling risk

An apparent truce in the U.S. debt-ceiling standoff in Congress has offered some relief to Wall Street investors on edge about a possible debt default, but analysts are left assessing the risk of a repeat crisis as the year closes out. The heads of major banks and financial institutions warned lawmakers of catastrophe if the debt ceiling was not raised before Oct. 18, the date the government expects to run out of cash, leading to a default on its debt.

Rescues underway after flash flooding in parts of Alabama

Rescues were under way and roads were closed in several places near Birmingham, Alabama, late Wednesday after heavy rains flooded parts of the state, and the weather department issued a flash flood emergency for several counties. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham said numerous people had been rescued from vehicles stuck in water and that homes and roads were flooded, with the rains forming and moving into areas already suffering from significant and life-threatening flooding.

Biden to tout vaccine mandates for large companies in Chicago trip

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Chicago on Thursday to meet with United Airlines' chief executive and local Democratic leaders as he touts his decision to impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates on employees of large firms, the White House said. Biden last month ordered all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated, with few exceptions, and for private employers with 100 or more workers to require employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly.

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

A federal judge temporarily blocked on Wednesday a near-total ban on abortion in Texas, the toughest such law in the United States, following a challenge from President Joe Biden's administration after the U.S. Supreme Court let it proceed. The action by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin prevents the state from enforcing the Republican-backed law, which prohibits women from obtaining an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, while litigation over its legality continues.

