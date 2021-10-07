Left Menu

Amit Shah to visit Gujarat on Friday

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:03 IST
Amit Shah to visit Gujarat on Friday
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Gujarat on Friday on a day-long trip during which he will take part in a host of events, including dedication of a primary health centre at a village in Gandhinagar district, and also visit a temple on the occasion of Navratri, said officials on Thursday.

As per the tentative schedule released by the officials, Shah after his arrival here would visit the Gandhinagar Railway Station in the afternoon to take part in a programme of distributing clay tea cups made by women self-help groups to tea stalls located in the station's premises.

The Home Minister would then visit Pansar village under Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district to dedicate a Primary Health Centre (PHC). The Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar is also scheduled to address a gathering there.

From the dais, he will virtually inaugurate and perform groundbreaking ceremonies for some projects in his constituency, including the beautification of a lake in Pansar, the officials said.

In the evening, the BJP leader will reach his native town Mansa in Gandhinagar district and visit a government-run hospital, they said.

Later, Shah would visit the Bahuchar Mata temple in the town to offer prayers, a tradition he has been following since many years on the occasion of the nine-day Navratri festival that began on Thursday, said the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australian law chief wants defamation rules fixed for the internet age - letter

Australian law chief wants defamation rules fixed for the internet age - let...

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021