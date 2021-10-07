Amit Shah to visit Gujarat on Friday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Gujarat on Friday on a day-long trip during which he will take part in a host of events, including dedication of a primary health centre at a village in Gandhinagar district, and also visit a temple on the occasion of Navratri, said officials on Thursday.

As per the tentative schedule released by the officials, Shah after his arrival here would visit the Gandhinagar Railway Station in the afternoon to take part in a programme of distributing clay tea cups made by women self-help groups to tea stalls located in the station's premises.

The Home Minister would then visit Pansar village under Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district to dedicate a Primary Health Centre (PHC). The Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar is also scheduled to address a gathering there.

From the dais, he will virtually inaugurate and perform groundbreaking ceremonies for some projects in his constituency, including the beautification of a lake in Pansar, the officials said.

In the evening, the BJP leader will reach his native town Mansa in Gandhinagar district and visit a government-run hospital, they said.

Later, Shah would visit the Bahuchar Mata temple in the town to offer prayers, a tradition he has been following since many years on the occasion of the nine-day Navratri festival that began on Thursday, said the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)