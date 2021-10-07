Rajasthan Congress holds protest over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Rajasthan Congress workers led by state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday held a demonstration in Bharatpur district against central and Uttar Pradesh governments over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Earlier, Congress workers planned to march to Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri to protest the detention of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but dropped the idea after she was released.

''The march from Uncha Nangla to Lakhimpur Kheri was planned because Priyanka Gandhi was under detention. Now she has been released and she has met the families (of those killed in the violence) there so we dropped the plan to march to Lakhimpur Kheri,'' Dotasra told PTI.

Priyanka Gandhi was detained at the PAC guest house in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur on Monday morning. She was released on Wednesday. Later, she along with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders met the families of three people killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3.

Addressing the gathering at Uncha Nangla near the Rajasthan-Uttar Pradesh border in Bharatpur, Dotasra said farmers were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri and when Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was going there to raise the voice of farmers, she was detained by police.

He alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Police ''misbehaved'' with Priyanka Gandhi.

''We strongly condemn this,'' he said.

Dotasra said that the Modi government came to power in 2014 by making false promises and after five years, it returned to power by hiding behind the Army.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not give an account of the work he did in the first five years and again came to power by ''misleading'' the people, he alleged.

Farmers have been agitating for the last 10 months against the farm laws but PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have no time to meet them, the Congress leader said.

''Who had demanded the laws? No farmer leader, no political party had raised the demand for the agriculture laws,'' Dotasra said.

Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi, Deeg-Kumher MLA Vishvendra Singh and other party leaders took part in the protest.

Later, Congressmen also burnt effigies of Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Of these, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The other four include two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel.

