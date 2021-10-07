Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:12 IST
RSS leader condemns Lakhimpur violence; says opposition creating atmosphere of hatred, violence
Senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar on Thursday condemned the Lakhimpur Kheri violence but lashed out at the opposition parties, accusing them of creating an ''atmosphere of hatred and violence'' in the country.

He congratulated the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for constituting an enquiry into the incident to bring the culprits to justice.

''Some opposition leaders and parties are creating an atmosphere of hatred and violence in the country. The incident that took place in Lakhimpur kheri is condemnable. I congratulate the state government that it condemned the incident and constituted an inquiry into it so that the culprits are punished and the victims get justice,'' Kumar, a member of the RSS national executive committee, said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised to mark two decades of governance of Narendra Modi in his roles as the Gujarat chief minister and the prime minister.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said the farmers' agitation against three agriculture laws of the Centre was never a nationwide movement and that it remained a victim of the design of extremists and the politics of opposition parties.

''It was never a nationwide movement of farmers. All the time, they (farmers) gave calls for a Bharat bandh that remained completely unsuccessful. The farmers' movement has remained a victim of 'ativadis' and political parties,'' he said.

Alleging that the opposition party leaders are ''vitiating'' the country's atmosphere latching on to the farmers' agitation, Kumar said the Centre has kept the doors open for the farmers and appealed to the protesters to come forward and hold talks with the government for an early resolution of the issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

