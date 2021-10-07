Left Menu

IT raids ahead of assembly by-poll in Karnataka result of internal revolt in BJP: HD Kumaraswamy

Taking a dig at BJP-led government in Karnataka, Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said Income Tax (IT) Department raids across the state might have a link with party's 'internal revolt'.

ANI | Kalaburagi (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-10-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 20:03 IST
IT raids ahead of assembly by-poll in Karnataka result of internal revolt in BJP: HD Kumaraswamy
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Taking a dig at BJP-led government in Karnataka, Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said Income Tax (IT) Department raids across the state might have a link with party's 'internal revolt'. "Ahead of by-polls in Karnataka, the IT department is conducting raids. Especially, BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra's aide's house has been raided. It may be linked with BJP's internal revolt," said the JD(S) leader while talking to media here.

Kumaraswamy also attacked Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah for calling JD(S) as the 'B" team of BJP. "How is Siddaramaiah calling the JD(S) 'B' team of BJP? He was the main reason that helped BJP take more seats in the 2018 assembly election. I have not neglected the Muslim community. JD(S) has given a lot to the Muslim community. We have fielded educated candidates in by-polls. Siddaramaiah has no morality, he should work hard to control the BJP," the JD(S) leader said.

Commenting on BJP's claim that former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda praised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Kumaraswamy said, "Yes, but my father praised old RSS, not today's. Same with Congress too. Old Congress is different from the current Congress. We should educate the people." When asked about his party's support to the recently declared results of the by-poll in Kalaburagi, he said that he has not yet decided on the matter as he is "analysing the socio-economic problems being faced by Kalaburagi city people."

"I will join the hands, who will do the best for the city. BJP's second face is Congress. There are no differences. Both are not secular," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

