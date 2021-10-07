Left Menu

Never imagined I would reach here: PM Modi on completing 20 years in public office

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 07-10-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 20:05 IST
Never imagined I would reach here: PM Modi on completing 20 years in public office
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reminiscing his journey over the last 20 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he had never imagined that he would reach such heights.

After inaugurating 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants, established under the PM CARES fund, across 35 states and Union Territories in an event at AIIMS Rishikesh, Modi said on this day 20 years ago, he got the responsibility of serving the public.

Modi completed 20 years as the head of a government, including over 13 years as Gujarat chief minister, on Thursday, with top BJP leaders lauding his leadership and crediting him for ushering in good governance and development.

''My journey to serve the people had begun many decades ago but 20 years ago, I got a new responsibility as the chief minister of Gujarat,'' he said addressing a gathering here.

He served as Gujarat CM between 2001 and 2014.

Modi said coincidentally, Uttarakhand was formed on November 9, 2000 and his journey began a few months later in 2001.

''I had never imagined that as the head of the government, I would become the chief minister and then the prime minister of the country,'' he said.

The prime minister expressed happiness that he is beginning his 21st year of service at a place which has given him constant affection and support.

''After visiting this land of Himalayas, my resolve to serve the people has become stronger. New PSA oxygen plants were inaugurated across the country from a place which has given a solution to make life healthy with the help of yoga and ayurveda,'' he said.

Modi said Uttarakhand has been 'tapobhoomi' of saints and seers, and has always attracted people from all over the world.

He said the state has played a big role in changing the course of life of many people like him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australian law chief wants defamation rules fixed for the internet age - letter

Australian law chief wants defamation rules fixed for the internet age - let...

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021