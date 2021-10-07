Modi completes 20 years in public office, says people's blessings give him strength

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday completed 20 years as the head of a government, including over 13 years as Gujarat chief minister, with top BJP leaders lauding his leadership and crediting him for ushering in good governance and development. Acknowledging people's wishes, Modi thanked everyone while addressing an event in Uttarakhand, and said their blessings give him strength and inspiration to serve to the best of his abilities.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been a close aide of Modi for over three decades, said the journey of good governance and development that started on this day in 2001 when he took oath for the first time as chief minister has continued uninterrupted. The prime minister has worked day and night for the people and country's progress, and made the impossible possible with his willpower and foresight, he said, lauding his dedication to the poor's welfare. Modi had taken oath as Gujarat chief minister on this day in 2001 and relinquished the chair in 2014 after an uninterrupted stay at the helm as he led the BJP to victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and became prime minister. BJP president J P Nadda said Modi pulled the country out of an atmosphere of disappointment and put it on the path to progress and becoming ''vishwa guru'' (world leader). The prime minister has worked like a ''karma yogi'' and infused people with self-confidence about making a new India, Nadda said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the prime minister, saying these 20 years have not only been dedicates to people's welfare but have also been untainted. May his popularity keep rising, he said.

In a statement, Nadda said Modi is a true 'jan sewak' and is one of the world's most respected and popular mass leaders. ''Our prime minister has always tread the path of commitment, devotion, dedication and selfless service. The pradhan sewak's 'mantra' for governance has been the upliftment of poor and backward classes and progress and prosperity of our nation. Today India stands amongst the leading powers in the world, while the BJP has been recognized globally for fulfilling its pledge of 'Sewa hi Sangathan','' he said. It is a matter of ''great pride and honour'' for every Indian that Modi is our prime minister, he said. The BJP chief cited a number of schemes launched by the Modi government and its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to say that he is bringing tangible change in the life of every Indian.

