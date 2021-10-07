Farmers were mowed down in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, believe inquiry will be fair, says Bharatiya Kisan Sangh leader

Left Menu

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday demanded a fair and unbiased investigation into Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people were killed.

By Pragya Kaushika Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday demanded a fair and unbiased investigation into Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people were killed.

Badri Narayan Choudhary, All India general secretary of BKS, told ANI that farmers were also killed in the violence and the government should ensure proper investigation. "There is no doubt that farmers were mowed down. But who did it and who all conspired, it is an issue of investigation? We believe investigation, proper and fair, should be done to nab the real culprits whether they are influential or commoners," he said.

BKS functionary referred to demand by opposition parties for resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni over the incident and said it is an issue to be decided by the government. "We know people are demanding his resignation. We believe that the investigation will be unbiased and it will be done by a retired judge," said Chaudhary.

Eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers. Teni has denied allegations about his son's involvement in the violence. He has said that his son was not present at the spot. (ANI)

