Left Menu

Cong appoints Raghu Sharma new Gujarat affairs in-charge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:09 IST
Cong appoints Raghu Sharma new Gujarat affairs in-charge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Thursday appointed Raghu Sharma the new AICC in-charge of party affairs in Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

According to an official communication from the party, Sharma, who is also the health minister of Rajasthan, will take charge with immediate effect.

Sharma comes in place of Rajeev Satav, who died earlier this year following post-Covid complications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australian law chief wants defamation rules fixed for the internet age - letter

Australian law chief wants defamation rules fixed for the internet age - let...

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021