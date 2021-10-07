Cong appoints Raghu Sharma new Gujarat affairs in-charge
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress president Sonia Gandhi Thursday appointed Raghu Sharma the new AICC in-charge of party affairs in Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
According to an official communication from the party, Sharma, who is also the health minister of Rajasthan, will take charge with immediate effect.
Sharma comes in place of Rajeev Satav, who died earlier this year following post-Covid complications.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Nagar
- Daman
- AICC
- Sharma
- Rajeev Satav
- Raghu Sharma
- Congress
- Sonia Gandhi
- Rajasthan
- Dadra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress to organise 'Gandhi March' in Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha constituency
RS bypoll: Maha Congress leaders meet Fadnavis
Congress hatched conspiracy to bring Pak supporter Sidhu to power: Anil Vij
Congress demands Rs 5 lakh to kin of those who died of Covid-19
Moily okay with Prashant Kishor's entry into Congress