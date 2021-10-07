12 candidates file nominations for Assam bypolls

Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:13 IST
Twelve candidates filed their nomination papers on Thursday for the by-election to the five assembly constituencies in Assam, as per an official statement.

The seats going to the polls on October 30 are Gossaigaon, Tamulpur, Thowra, Bhabanipur and Mariani.

Among the candidates who filed their nominations are UPPL's Jiron Basumatary (Gossaigaon), Congress's Bhaskar Dahal (Tamulpur), CPI(M)'s Krishna Gogoi (Thowra), the statement issued by the state poll panel said.

The last date of filing nominations is on Friday.

The votes will be counted on November 2.

By-polls in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur were necessitated due to the death of the sitting MLAs, while the incumbents of Bhapanipur, Mariani and Thowra resigned from their seats to join the ruling BJP. Gossaigaon seat was won by the UPPL in the elections held earlier this year, while BPF had bagged Tamulpur. Mariani and Thowra had Congress MLAs, and Bhabanipur was cornered by AIUDF.

Meanwhile, the state's Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade issued guidelines for the bypolls, prohibiting campaigning from 7 pm to 10 am.

The step was taken in view of the pandemic, he said.

Only five persons will be allowed during house-to-house campaigning, he said, adding that no roadshow or motor/bike/cycle rallies will be permitted.

The silence period is 72 hours before the end of the polling. Voting will take place from 7 am to 5 pm, he said.

One health worker will be appointed as COVID nodal officer for each polling station, Khade said.

