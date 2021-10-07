Left Menu

Some join another party for personal ambitions, return after failure: Union Minister over Sabyasachi Dutta's joining TMC

Following BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta's joining TMC, Union Minister Nisith Pramanik on Thursday said some people join another party for their personal ambitions but they return when they fail to achieve that.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:18 IST
Union Minister Nisith Pramanik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sabyasachi Dutta on Wednesday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC). He was inducted into the party in the presence of State Ministers Firhad Hakim and Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sabyasachi Dutta on Wednesday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC). He was inducted into the party in the presence of State Ministers Firhad Hakim and Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata.

Earlier in September, former union minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo joined TMC. Former BJP MLAs Soumen Roy and Tanmoy Ghosh had joined TMC.

West Bengal has been witnessing a reverse trend of leaders rejoining TMC from BJP after the assembly elections results. Earlier, BJP heavyweight Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy had joined TMC. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Despite aggressive campaigning, the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats. Further, in the bypolls, TMC registered victory in all three constituencies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

