German CDU leader Laschet calls for consensus on leadership

Armin Laschet, the head of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party, said the party needed a fresh start, with a consensus on leadership, following reports that he had offered to resign after the conservatives narrowly lost September's election.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, he said he would propose that the party hold a congress at which members could agree on who should be on the leadership team of the party.

