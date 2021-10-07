Left Menu

Delhi BJP distributes equipments among differently-abled persons under 'sewa samarpan' campaign

During the course of these 20 years, PM Modi has changed the very definition of politics and has established a mission in the world of public service, he said.Party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay said the dream of the BJP wont be fulfilled till the most vulnerable and poor in the society are brought to the mainstream.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta distributed equipments among differently-abled persons at the party office here on Thursday under the 'Sewa Samarpan' campaign to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP is celebrating PM Modi's birthday, that fell on September 17, by undertaking a 20-day 'Sewa Samarpan Abhiyan' to also mark his 20 years in public life, first as Gujarat chief minister and then as prime minister since 2014 On the occasion, equipments like hearing aides, walking sticks, and wheelchair were distributed to 71 differently-abled persons, he said.

''We will provide more equipments if any needy person is brought to our knowledge. BJP is trying to fulfil the dream of Deendayal Upadhyay and follows the vision of human service as an aim,'' Gupta said.

Gupta said 20 years ago in 2001, Narendra Modi took over as Gujarat chief minister on October 7 and has now completed 20 years of public service of which seven years were as prime minister. ''During the course of these 20 years, PM Modi has changed the very definition of politics and has established a mission in the world of public service,'' he said.

''Party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay said the dream of the BJP won't be fulfilled till the most vulnerable and poor in the society are brought to the mainstream. PM Modi has made that happen, he added.

Programme convener Virender Sachdeva, secretary and co-convener Impreet Singh Bakshi and Vikram Mittal were present on the occasion.

