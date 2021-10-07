Sabyasachi Dutta rejoins TMC at assembly; BJP says decorum violated

BJP state secretary and the former mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sabyasachi Dutta, who had quit the Trinamool Congress to join the saffron camp two years ago, returned to the Mamata Banerjee-led party on Thursday.

The place of his rejoining, however, sparked a controversy. The BJP alleged that the TMC violated the decorum of the assembly as Dutta was welcomed back by the party's secretary general and senior minister Partha Chatterjee at his chamber there.

''We inducted Dutta in the party, as per his request, on the very day our leader Mamata Banerjee took oath as an MLA. She has approved Dutta's induction into the party,'' Chatterjee said, handing over the TMC's flag to him.

The new inductee, on his part, asserted that he would humbly take up any role offered to him by the TMC.

''The BJP is running a Taliban-style government wherever it is in power. This is absolutely condemnable,'' he stated, shortly after the switch over.

He further said that some misunderstanding had prompted his exit from the TMC, but that has now been resolved.

''From 2011 to 2021, I was an MLA. I held the post of BMC mayor for several terms. There was some misunderstanding within the party. But that has been cleared. My new journey with the TMC begins from today,'' the former legislator added.

Dutta lost Bidhannagar seat to TMC's Sujit Bose in the April-May Assembly elections.

Reacting to the switchover, state BJP vice-president Ritesh Tiwari said it only shows Dutta's ''double standard and his lack of political credibility''.

On Dutta's joining the TMC at Chatterjee's chamber inside the assembly, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the ruling party is using the assembly as its ''party office''.

''The WB Assembly witnessed a rare & exceptional event which no other Assembly in India has ever seen or witnessed. The Ruling Party using the Assembly as its own Party Office is plain & simple ridiculous. Making someone join the party fold at the Assembly defames it considerably,'' Adhikari tweeted.

The TMC leadership declined to comment on the matter.

When contacted, assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said he will look into into it.

The saffron camp has been facing an exodus since its defeat in the assembly polls.

The BJP won 77 of the 292 seats that went to the polls. The TMC won 213 seats, while the ISF and the GJM bagged one seat each in the state elections.

The BJP's Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar later resigned as MLAs to retain their Lok Sabha seats, bringing down the saffron camp's official tally in the Assembly to 75.

Four saffron camp MLAs, including the party's national vice president Mukul Roy, has crossed over to the TMC since the declaration of the assembly poll results on May 2.

None of them, however, quit the membership of the assembly and continue to be BJP MLAs.

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo also joined the TMC last month.

