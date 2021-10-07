Left Menu

Nepali Congress delegation to meet JP Nadda on Friday

A three-member delegation of Nepali Congress will meet Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday at the party office.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 23:17 IST
Nepali Congress delegation to meet JP Nadda on Friday
BJP National President JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A three-member delegation of Nepali Congress will meet Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday at the party office. Vijay Chauthaiwala, in-charge of the BJP Foreign Affairs Department, said the meeting will enable a better understanding of the working of the two parties.

"They will call on BJP president JP Nadda. This is to enhance the interaction between both parties. The talks will be about understanding each other's systems and party working," he told ANI. The three-member Nepali Congress delegation includes former Nepal ministers Prakash Sharan Mahat and Udaya Shumsher Rana and Ajaya Kumar Chaurasiya. (ANI)

