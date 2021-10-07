I am sure you would not slap us over mistakes: Guj CM to people

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said his government, which lacks experience, might commit mistakes but he was confident that people would not judge it too harshly.

Speaking at a function to felicitate corona warriors at Omkarnath community hall here, he also said that the success of the BJP in Gujarat can not be attributed to any one person but was the result of collective effort.

“Our entire cabinet is new. There is enthusiasm.....I am confident that you would not slap us (for making mistakes). You will point out the right way to do work and correct us,” Patel said. The previous governments took the state to new heights, he added.

The chief minister praised BJP workers for serving people selflessly during the coronavirus pandemic. “All of us have seen the result of this dedication for years. After so many years we have won the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. Is this possible without the hard work of party workers? I don't believe anybody says that the success of BJP in Gujarat is due to one person,” the chief minister said. The BJP won the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation earlier this week by winning 41 out of 44 seats for the first time in ten years after the municipal corporation was formed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)