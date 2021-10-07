Left Menu

I am sure you would not slap us over mistakes: Guj CM to people

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said his government, which lacks experience, might commit mistakes but he was confident that people would not judge it too harshly.Speaking at a function to felicitate corona warriors at Omkarnath community hall here, he also said that the success of the BJP in Gujarat can not be attributed to any one person but was the result of collective effort.Our entire cabinet is new.

PTI | Bharuch | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 23:40 IST
I am sure you would not slap us over mistakes: Guj CM to people
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said his government, which lacks experience, might commit mistakes but he was confident that people would not judge it too harshly.

Speaking at a function to felicitate corona warriors at Omkarnath community hall here, he also said that the success of the BJP in Gujarat can not be attributed to any one person but was the result of collective effort.

“Our entire cabinet is new. There is enthusiasm.....I am confident that you would not slap us (for making mistakes). You will point out the right way to do work and correct us,” Patel said. The previous governments took the state to new heights, he added.

The chief minister praised BJP workers for serving people selflessly during the coronavirus pandemic. “All of us have seen the result of this dedication for years. After so many years we have won the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. Is this possible without the hard work of party workers? I don't believe anybody says that the success of BJP in Gujarat is due to one person,” the chief minister said. The BJP won the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation earlier this week by winning 41 out of 44 seats for the first time in ten years after the municipal corporation was formed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021