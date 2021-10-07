Left Menu

Pre-poll surveys conducted in AC rooms with 'pegs' in hand: Goa Deputy Speaker

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 23:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Speaker of the Goa Assembly and BJP MLA Isidore Fernandes on Thursday said pre-poll surveys are conducted in air-conditioned room with 'pegs' in hand.

Fernandes was apparently referring to a pre-poll survey conducted by a local news channel which showed him in ''unsafe zone'' if he contested from his assembly constituency of Canacona in the state polls due in early 2022.

“Overall, these surveys are conducted sitting in AC rooms with pegs in hand. This is my statement (on the survey),” said Fernandes when asked about the findings.

He was amongst the 10 Congress MLAs who had switched side and joined the ruling BJP in July 2019.

The legislator said those who are predicting his defeat should contest against him and show they can get elected.

Fernandes said such pre-poll surveys are a “joke” as assembly elections are still more than four months away.

