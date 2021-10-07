Left Menu

Smriti Irani wishes good health, success to PM Modi on his completion of 20 years at constitutional post

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday wished good health and success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of his 20 years working at the constitutional post.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:41 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday wished good health and success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of his 20 years working at the constitutional post. Speaking to ANI, Irani said, "When he took oath as the Gujarat Chief Minister, he promised Gujaratis that the state will be known as the hallmark of development. Seeing the infrastructure and development in Gujrat, the people of the country wanted such leadership at the national level. That is why he won a historic mandate in 2014 and 2019."

"There have been many path-breaking policies under the leadership that the nation has seen. Be it the Ujjwala Yojana, 10 crore toilet construction or Ayushman Bharat. There is much of the history Narendra Bhai has created. I would like to congratulate him on his journey so far and extend our best wishes. This is extremely special because today is the first day of Navratri. May the goddess bless him with good health and sustained success." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently serving his second term as the Prime Minister, has completed two decades in public office today.

In the last 20 years, PM Modi has gone from being the Chief Minister of Gujarat to one of the most popular leaders in the world. He was first sworn in as Gujarat CM on October 7, 2001, and served as the chief minister of the state from 2001 to 2014. He served as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat.

He was elected as the 14th Prime Minister of India in 2014 and was sworn in for his second term on May 2019. Currently, he is into the third year of his second consecutive term as Prime Minister. (ANI)

