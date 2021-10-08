SC's stand on Lakhimpur Kheri violence shameful for UP govt: AAP leader

AAP MP and the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Thursday termed the tough stand taken by the Supreme Court on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence as ''shameful'' for the BJP government in the state.

''Farmers have been mowed to death by the vehicle of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son. The families of the victims have raised questions as to why the Union minister has not been asked to resign and why his son has not been arrested. Now the Supreme Court has also asked why arrests have not been made in the Lakhimpur Kheri case so far. This is a shameful situation for the Yogi Adityanath government,'' he told reporters here.

When the entire country was mourning the death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were celebrating the ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'' in Lucknow and they did not even go to meet the families of the deceased farmers, Singh said.

He said the victims' families are dissatisfied as no action has been taken against the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident so far, but the Uttar Pradesh government is claiming that they are satisfied. ''By telling such a lie, the government is patting its own back,'' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

Asked about Mishra's claim that his son was not involved in the incident, he said the Union minister had openly threatened the farmers just a few days ago.

''There is a video of it. On the basis of it, he should be dismissed from the cabinet,'' Singh said.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest against the participation of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a programme organised in Mishra's native village in the Tikonia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district. The Union minister's son, Ashish Kumar Mishra, is an accused in the case.

