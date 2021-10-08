Left Menu

U.S. Senate sets debate, preliminary vote on debt ceiling hike

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer scheduled up to four hours of debate on the bill that would raise the debt limit by $480 billion - enough to keep Treasury borrowing and spending humming through at least early December. The length of the debate could be shortened if all 100 senators agreed, but it was not clear that all 50 of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's caucus would do that.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 02:16 IST
U.S. Senate sets debate, preliminary vote on debt ceiling hike

The U.S. Senate on Thursday moved toward trying to pass a stop-gap increase in the Treasury Department's $28.4 trillion borrowing authority as lawmakers rushed to stanch worries about a debt default in less than two weeks. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer scheduled up to four hours of debate on the bill that would raise the debt limit by $480 billion - enough to keep Treasury borrowing and spending humming through at least early December.

The length of the debate could be shortened if all 100 senators agreed, but it was not clear that all 50 of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's caucus would do that. If the legislation clears that first hurdle to limit debate on the bill, as expected, the Senate would then be poised to vote on raising the debt ceiling to $28.9 trillion.

If the Senate cannot agree on speeding up the steps toward passage, the debate could spill into Friday or the weekend. "We have reached agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December and it's our hope we can get this done as soon as today," Schumer said earlier on Thursday.

News of the negotiations drove Wall Street's main indexes to end sharply higher in a broad-based rally. In a sign of bond market relief, the yield on one-month Treasury bills fell to its lowest point since Sept. 8 as investors deemed that risk of default had eased. There were early signs of resistance from some Republicans who registered opposition to either the bill itself or the procedures for debating it.

Gaining enough Republican cooperation to promptly move forward on the bill, No. 2 Senate Republican John Thune told reporters, "will be a painful birthing process." If the Senate approves the bill, the Democratic-led House of Representatives would then vote on the measure before it went to President Joe Biden to sign into law.

RECONCILIATION Washington's debt limit troubles are unlikely to be resolved even with passage of the short-term increase.

McConnell is still expected to insist that the next increase in December be achieved through the "budget reconciliation" process that is time-consuming but will allow for passage without any votes from his party. Doing so could bolster Republican candidates in the 2022 congressional elections as they try to burnish their credentials as fiscal conservatives - even though most of them previously supported an array of measures passed during Republican Donald Trump's administration that jacked up U.S. budget deficits.

Democrats have adamantly rejected using the reconciliation process - which they have turned to to pass some of Biden's other priorities - in this case as too unwieldy and establishing a bad precedent. Referring to the deal providing a debt limit reprieve until December, McConnell said in a Senate speech: "Now there will be no question. They'll (Democrats) have plenty of time" to pass the next increase using reconciliation.

Democrats had been trying to pass legislation that would have raised the debt limit through the end of 2022, which Republicans blocked. Without congressional action, the Treasury Department has forecast that it will run out of ways to pay all of its bills and meet its debt obligations by Oct. 18.

While the deal relieves debt ceiling pressures for now, it adds to the high-stakes, partisan battles Congress will wage through the end of the year. Democrats want to pass two massive spending bills that make up much of Biden's domestic agenda in the coming weeks, including a multitrillion-dollar social policy package to be passed by reconciliation and a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. It also faces a deadline for funding the government beyond Dec. 3.

The partisan debt limit fight raised Republican fears that Democrats might change a rule https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-filibuster-looms-large-leaders-seek-debt-ceiling-deal-2021-10-06 known as the filibuster that requires a supermajority of 60 votes for most legislation to advance if the debt issue were not resolved. The 50-50 split in the Senate has allowed Republicans to use the filibuster to block several Democratic initiatives.

Biden said late on Tuesday that Democrats would consider making an exception to the filibuster https://www.reuters.com/world/us/what-is-us-senate-filibuster-why-is-everyone-talking-about-it-2021-10-06 to hike the debt ceiling and defend the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021