Left Menu

U.S. says security cooperation with Mexico 'due for updated look' ahead of talks

The two sides would discuss a new framework known as "the U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health and Safe Communities," the official said. "We look forward to discussions with our Mexican counterparts during this trip on an updated security framework to meet today's challenges and ways to reinvigorate security cooperation," the official said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 02:58 IST
U.S. says security cooperation with Mexico 'due for updated look' ahead of talks

The United States believes its security cooperation with Mexico is "due for an updated look," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday, ahead of meetings between senior U.S. and Mexican officials on Friday.

"This will really be one of the core elements of the discussions tomorrow," Price said at a regular press briefing, adding that it was an "opportune" time for the two countries to talk about addressing changing security threats, including the trafficking of fentanyl and illicit finance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will lead the U.S. delegation in Mexico City and will be joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and other officials.

Blinken will also meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, a senior Biden administration official told reporters. The two sides would discuss a new framework known as "the U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health and Safe Communities," the official said.

"We look forward to discussions with our Mexican counterparts during this trip on an updated security framework to meet today's challenges and ways to reinvigorate security cooperation," the official said. The Biden administration's first U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue comes as migration issues continue to rankle both North American countries, which share a 1,960-mile (3,155-km) border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021