Left Menu

Biden to restore boundaries of national monuments that were reduced by Trump-officials

President Joe Biden is expected to restore the boundaries of three American national monuments that were downsized by former President Donald Trump, state and federal officials said on Thursday. The announcement, expected on Friday, would protect large areas in Utah and in the Atlantic Ocean.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 04:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 04:22 IST
Biden to restore boundaries of national monuments that were reduced by Trump-officials

President Joe Biden is expected to restore the boundaries of three American national monuments that were downsized by former President Donald Trump, state and federal officials said on Thursday.

The announcement, expected on Friday, would protect large areas in Utah and in the Atlantic Ocean. Trump had sought to allow ranching, drilling, mining and commercial fishing in the areas, which were established as monuments, or nature reserves, by his predecessor, former President Barack Obama. Utah Governor Spencer Cox said in a statement that his state's Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments, which had been drastically downsized under Trump, would be expanded.

Separately, House Natural Resources Committee Chair Raul Grijalva said in a statement the marine Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monument in the Atlantic Ocean would also be restored. The Interior Department, which oversees national monuments, would not comment. The White House was not immediately available for comment.

Under federal law, presidents have the authority to create or alter national monuments unilaterally, which makes their protections uncertain over time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021