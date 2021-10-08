Yellen says having a debt ceiling has become increasingly damaging to U.S.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2021 05:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 05:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday she was pleased the Senate was moving toward suspending the debt limit but she added that having a debt ceiling has become increasingly damaging to the United States.
"It's led to a series of politically dangerous conflicts that have caused Americans and global markets to question whether or not America is serious about paying its bills," she told CNN in an interview.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Senate
- U.S.
- America
- Treasury
- Americans
- Janet Yellen
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amid U.S. border crackdown, some Haitian migrants seek asylum in Mexico
Ecstatic Indian-Americans welcome PM Modi in Washington
U.S. Treasury's Yellen urges Irish finance minister to take global tax deal
US FDA authorizes Pfizer's Covid booster shots for elderly, high-risk Americans
Olympics-USOPC will require COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. athletes at Beijing Games